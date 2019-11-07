Packers vs. Panthers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Packers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 7-2; Carolina 5-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Green Bay Packers are heading back home. They will square off against the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The game between the Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Packers falling 26-11, it was darn close. One thing working slightly against Green Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for 30 yards on eight carries.
Meanwhile, Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Titans last week, winning 30-20. RB Christian McCaffrey had a stellar game for Carolina as he rushed for 146 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. McCaffrey put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble up the middle in the fourth quarter.
Carolina's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Ryan Tannehill and got past Tennessee's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay rank third in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. But the Panthers enter the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last five years.
- Dec 17, 2017 - Carolina 31 vs. Green Bay 24
- Nov 08, 2015 - Carolina 37 vs. Green Bay 29
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...