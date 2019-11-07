Packers vs. Panthers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 7-2; Carolina 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Green Bay Packers are heading back home. They will square off against the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The game between the Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Packers falling 26-11, it was darn close. One thing working slightly against Green Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for 30 yards on eight carries.

Meanwhile, Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Titans last week, winning 30-20. RB Christian McCaffrey had a stellar game for Carolina as he rushed for 146 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. McCaffrey put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble up the middle in the fourth quarter.

Carolina's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Ryan Tannehill and got past Tennessee's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay rank third in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. But the Panthers enter the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last five years.