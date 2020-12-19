Who's Playing

Carolina @ Green Bay

Current Records: Carolina 4-9; Green Bay 10-3

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 32-27 to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Mike Davis, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Green Bay and the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, but Green Bay stepped up in the second half for a 31-24 win. Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers did his thing and passed for three TDs and 290 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Rodgers' 56-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Davante Adams in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Carolina is now 4-9 while the Packers sit at 10-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is fifth worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, Green Bay enters the game with 50 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NFL Network

Odds

The Packers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Green Bay.