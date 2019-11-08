Packers vs. Panthers odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions by expert who's 29-6 on Green Bay games

The Green Bay Packers look to bounce back from an anemic performance when they host the dangerous Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It's a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Lambeau Field. Green Bay mustered 50 yards of offense in the first half of last week's 26-11 defeat at the Los Angeles Chargers, but should perform better at Lambeau. In five of their last six home games, the Packers have scored 30-plus points. Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under for total points is 47. In the Aaron Rodgers era, the Packers are a sparkling 50-32 against the spread as home favorites. Before you make any Packers vs. Panthers picks, see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White's NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere. He has cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And he is uncanny when it comes to Packers games. White enters NFL Week 10 on a ridiculous 29-6 streak picking for or against Green Bay. That includes a sterling 5-1 mark this season.

White knows you can expect a strong outing from Rodgers, who's thrown for 2,485 yards and 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Rodgers was visibly miffed by his first-place team's no-show on the road last week. And he could be facing a Panthers defense missing James Bradberry after the shutdown corner injured his groin in last week's win over Tennessee and has yet to return to practice. And in the previous two games before losing to the Chargers, the Packers (7-2) had averaged 36.5 points and 427.5 yards. Here's what you need to know before backing the Packers:

The Packers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games vs. winning teams.

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings.

The over is 7-0 in the last seven meetings.

But just because Green Bay is at home and seething about last week's performance doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. Panthers spread on Sunday. Carolina (5-3) seems perfectly suited to upset Green Bay, or at least stay within the spread. MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey, who leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,244) and touchdowns (13), should feast on a Packers defense that's yielded the third-most rushing yards (1,036) and second-most touchdowns (10). They've also struggled to contain pass-catching running backs. Moreover, quarterback Kyle Allen is 5-1 as a starter, both straight-up and against the spread, and he's no longer looking over his shoulder at Cam Newton, who has been placed on injured reserve with his foot injury.

The Panthers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games vs. winning teams.

The Over is 4-0 in Carolina's last four games.

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

