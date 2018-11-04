Packers vs. Patriots odds, line: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions by advanced model on 68-43 run

It doesn't get much more exciting than Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, and that's what is on tap for "Sunday Night Football" as the Green Bay Packers visit the New England Patriots. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the current Patriots vs. Packers odds, down from the opening line of -6.5. The over-under is 56.5 points, the second-highest total of the week. The Patriots have won five straight, while the Packers nearly beat the unbeaten Rams last week and rank in the top 12 in total offense and defense. It makes for a must-see matchup, so before you make any Patriots vs. Packers picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Their proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. Additionally, it went 48-34 on all A-rated picks last season.

The model was 13-1 straight up last week. Additionally, it was 6-0 on all top-rated picks in Week 8, including nailing the Redskins (-1) over the Giants and the Seahawks (+3) over the Lions.

The computer knows that since starting 1-2, the Patriots have turned it around to win five straight. Tom Brady has passed for 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, buoyed by running back James White, who has 55 receptions on 74 targets out of the backfield, seventh in the NFL in catches regardless of position. He's tied for fourth with six receiving touchdowns.

Rookie running back Sony Michel has been a boost to the run game, amassing 98 to 112 yards in three straight games. However, Michel (422 yards, 4.4 average) is questionable to suit up Sunday with a knee injury after missing Monday's game at Buffalo.

New England's defense ranks 25th in yards allowed but only 13th in points allowed, and is No. 2 with 11 interceptions.

The Pats are 4-0 at home, but that doesn't mean they can cover the spread with Rodgers and the Pack coming to town.

The Packers are a Ty Montgomery fumble, Mason Crosby kicking meltdown and questionable Clay Matthews roughing penalty away from being 6-1 instead of 3-3-1. Green Bay is only .500 despite having the NFL's fifth-ranked offense and 12th-ranked defense.

Rodgers has been his usual All-Pro self, throwing for 13 touchdowns and one interception. He'll face a Patriots defense that ranks 26th against the pass, allowing 289 yards per game through the air. Green Bay's defense, meanwhile, ranks seventh against the pass and has 23 sacks, many of them from up the middle, as nose tackle Kenny Clark and inside linebacker Blake Martinez have four each.

