Packers vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Packers vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 5-1-0; Oakland 3-2-0
What to Know
Oakland has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The struggle was real when Oakland and Chicago clashed two weeks ago, but Oakland ultimately edged out the opposition 24-21. RB Josh Jacobs was the offensive standout of the contest for the Raiders, as he rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jacobs has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Green Bay fell to Detroit 31 to nothing when the two teams last met in December of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Green Bay slipped by Detroit 23-22 last Monday. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Packers.
The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Raiders to 3-2 and the Packers to 5-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - Green Bay 30 vs. Oakland 20
