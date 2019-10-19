Packers vs. Raiders odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from simulation on 24-15 run

The Oakland Raiders will look to make it two in a row against NFC North contenders when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the North Division-leading Green Bay Packers. The Raiders (3-2) are coming off a 24-21 triumph over the Chicago Bears in London prior to their bye week, while the Packers (5-1) are coming off a short week after defeating the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night. Sunday's kickoff in Green Bay is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 4-3 against the Raiders all-time at Lambeau Field, including four straight wins. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Raiders odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Packers picks of your own, look at the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Raiders vs. Packers 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Packers continue to win under first-year coach Matt LaFleur and have won two straight after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Green Bay is 3-1 on its home field and leads the NFC North by one game over the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers look to be well on their way to posting their first winning season in three years and ninth in the past 11. Green Bay is 14-3 at home against AFC West teams since 2002, an .824 winning percentage that ranks first in the NFL over that span.

Offensively, the Packers continue to be a work in progress, but are still led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Last Monday night, he rallied Green Bay from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and orchestrated a 14-play, 77-yard drive that ate up 6:46 and resulted in a game-winning field goal. In six games, Rodgers has completed 137-of-219 attempts (62.6 percent) for 1,590 yards and eight touchdowns.

But just because the Packers have been finding ways to win does not guarantee they will cover the Packers vs. Raiders spread on Sunday.

That's because Oakland is also vastly improved and has already matched its win total on the road from a year ago. A victory on Sunday will also match the Raiders' overall win total from 2018. Oakland coach Jon Gruden has had success through the years and is 107-99 (.519), including 5-4 in the postseason, in 13 NFL seasons. Gruden is 3-2 all-time against Green Bay.

Quarterback Derek Carr is a big reason for the Raiders' success. The veteran has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns this season. Against Chicago two weeks ago, Carr completed 25-of-32 attempts for 229 yards. That came a week after he threw for two touchdowns in a 31-24 upset victory at Indianapolis.

So who wins Raiders vs. Packers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Packers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.