Packers vs. Raiders odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from top simulation on 24-15 run

Teams looking to equal their win totals from a year ago clash when the Oakland Raiders travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers (5-1), who finished third in the NFC North last year, are 8-3-1 at home since the start of last season. The Raiders (3-2), who finished fourth in the AFC West a season ago, are 1-1 on the road after going 1-7 away from home last year. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 8-5 all-time against the Raiders and have won seven straight in the series. Green Bay is favored by five in the latest Packers vs. Raiders odds after the line dipped as low as 4.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

The model knows Green Bay is steeped in tradition and has compiled a 748-572-38 all-time record, winning 13 league championships, including four Super Bowl titles. Green Bay has won nine conference championships, 18 division crowns and made 32 appearances in the playoffs, the last coming in 2016. Green Bay also has had Oakland's number, scoring 30-plus points in each of the last four games against the Raiders, tied for the longest streak by an NFL team against Oakland since 2003.

Offensively, the Packers have gotten their ground attack going this season and are led by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. In six games played, Jones has carried 89 times for 349 yards and scored eight touchdowns, including a four-TD performance two weeks ago at Dallas. Williams, who returned last Monday after missing a game due to a concussion, has carried the rock 40 times for 191 yards, including 14 carries for 104 yards against the Lions last week.

But just because the Packers have been finding ways to win does not guarantee they will cover the Packers vs. Raiders spread on Sunday.

That's because Oakland is also vastly improved and has already matched its win total on the road from a year ago. A victory on Sunday will also match the Raiders' overall win total from 2018. Oakland coach Jon Gruden has had success through the years and is 107-99 (.519), including 5-4 in the postseason, in 13 NFL seasons. Gruden is 3-2 all-time against Green Bay.

Quarterback Derek Carr is a big reason for the Raiders' success. The veteran has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns this season. Against Chicago two weeks ago, Carr completed 25-of-32 attempts for 229 yards. That came a week after he threw for two touchdowns in a 31-24 upset victory at Indianapolis.

