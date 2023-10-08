The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. The Packers (2-2) hosted the Detroit Lions last Thursday and were routed 34-20. They have won eight straight games against the Raiders, who come in on a three-game losing streak. Las Vegas (1-3) faced the Chargers last Sunday and came away with a 24-17 loss. The most recent meeting between these teams was a 42-20 Green Bay victory at Lambeau Field in 2019.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is a two-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest Packers vs. Raiders odds. Before you make any Raiders vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -2

Packers vs. Raiders Over/Under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Raiders money line: Green Bay +110, Las Vegas -130

GB: Packers are 26-10 ATS in road games since 2020.

LV: Raiders are 7-6 ATS as home underdogs since 2020.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has been an underdog in every game, but is 3-1 against the spread. The team is getting healthier, with running back Aaron Jones and receiver Christian Watson both returning last week. The Raiders are 24th against the run, allowing 134 yards per game (26th in NFL), and yield 25.3 points per contest (24th).

The Packers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 road games, and quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. The first-year starter has three interceptions in the past two games, but the Raiders have just one takeaway this season. The Packers have four takeaways and are plus-one in turnover margin, while the Raiders are an NFL-worst minus-nine. Green Bay also is scoring 25 points per game (10th in the NFL), and the Raiders are scoring just 15.5 (25th).

Why the Raiders can cover

The Packers yield 155 yards per game on the ground, third-most in the NFL, so Josh Jacobs could have a big night. The workhorse running back has 339 total yards, but is averaging just 2.7 per carry. Green Bay is yielding 4.5 per rushing attempt (25th).

Davante Adams will try to have a big game against the team he spent eight seasons with. The wideout is second in Packers history in receptions and receiving yards, but the relationship ended acrimoniously. He is eighth in the NFL with 397 yards and has scored three times. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (four sacks) makes life rough for opposing quarterbacks and could force Love into mistakes.

