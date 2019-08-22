Packers vs. Raiders odds, preseason predictions: NFL Winnipeg picks from expert who's 24-4 on Green Bay games

For the first time since 1998, the Green Bay Packers will play an NFL game, regular season or otherwise, outside the United States. They'll do so in Week 3 of the preseason against the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday from Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The last time the Packers played outside the USA was in 1998 when they beat the Chiefs in Japan. Green Bay last played in Canada in 1997, beating Buffalo 35-3. It's the fourth time in the past six years that the Packers and Raiders will face off in the preseason, and these two teams also will play Oct. 20 when games count. Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 38.5 in the latest Packers vs. Raiders odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Raiders picks or NFL predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's top NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on against the spread picks, returning over $3,200 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. He's also a Packers expert, hitting on 24 of his last 28 NFL against the spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

White knows that Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not played this preseason, in which Green Bay is 1-1 straight-up, 1-1 against the spread, and averaging 27 points per game. The Packers beat visiting Houston in Week 1 and lost in Baltimore last week. Rodgers has said he would like to play Thursday, but only if first-year coach Matt LaFleur "will let him." The quarterback said he's "excited" to play in Canada and expects plenty of Packers fans.

One reason LaFleur might allow it is so Rodgers can take live snaps against real competition before the regular season to learn Green Bay's new offense in game conditions. One reason LaFleur might not is that Rodgers' back stiffened up before the Ravens game, which led him to being scratched.

But just because the Packers could have home field advantage doesn't mean Green Bay will cover the Raiders vs. Packers spread.

White also knows Oakland is one of a handful of teams that are unbeaten in the preseason even though starting quarterback Derek Carr played only briefly in one game, last week's 33-26 victory at Arizona. Moreover, coach Jon Gruden is 5-1 in the preseason with the Raiders.

Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are battling for the backup job to Carr, and both were sharp in the win over the Cardinals. Glennon was 11-for-14 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while Peterman went 8-for-8 for 41 yards. Oakland beat the Packers last preseason, 13-6, covering a five-point home spread in Week 3. Carr led a scoring drive in his only possession, and Rodgers didn't play.

