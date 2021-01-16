The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will square off at Lambeau Field today with a ticket to the NFC Championship on the line. The Rams were able to upset the Seattle Seahawks during Super Wild-Card Weekend, despite having to juggle a tricky quarterback situation. After backup John Wolford was sidelined due to a neck injury, Jared Goff and his surgically repaired right thumb were forced to come in under duress and guide his club to a win. With Wolford out this week, Goff will get the start for the Rams under center, despite being less than 100%. Meanwhile, the Packers enjoyed a first-round bye and are hoping that this game is simply the initial step to a Super Bowl run.

In this space, we're covering all the different betting angles that this contest has to offer and you'll hear from all of our leading experts as to which way they are leaning. On top of the spread and total, you'll also read about a few of our favorite prop bets that this game has to offer.

Rams at Packers spread picks

"This is the classic playoff battle of the No. 1 offense in Green Bay against the top defense in Los Angeles. What will give? If the Rams have a limited Aaron Donald, who has a rib injury, that will impact the defense in a big way. The single blocks won't come as much for the edge rushers, which will put a lot more pressure on the back end. The Packers were playing outstanding offense before the break, but the time off could hurt. Aaron Rodgers vs. the Rams secondary and Jalen Ramsey will be fun, especially if Ramsey spends a lot of time on Davante Adams. The Rams will likely start Jared Goff and his injured thumb, but there is a chance it could be John Wolford. Goff did a nice job last week off the bench against Seattle. The key for the Rams will be how well they run it against a Green Bay defense that has trouble with the run. The Packers defense did play better in the final four games. I think the Packers will be too much in this one. Look for Rodgers and company to move on." -- Pete Prisco on why he expects the Packers to win and cover against the Rams.

"I think Green Bay covers with ease. L.A.'s defense is good, but the Packers should be able to move the ball behind the Aarons -- Rodgers and Jones. I'm also expecting a big game from receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. On the other side of the ball, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who's nursing a broken thumb, will struggle against an underrated Green Bay defense. The Packers are my best bet to win the whole thing." -- SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why he like the Packers this week. To read the rest of his picks, head on over to SportsLine.

SportsLine managing editor R.J. White has been incredible in games involving the Packers, owning a 42-11 ATS record. To see which way he's leaning for this showdown with Los Angeles, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

"If the Rams are going to win, they're going to have to take away what the Packers do best: Don't be surprised if they stick Jalen Ramsey on Davante Adams in an effort to try and force Rodgers to throw somewhere else. Also, while Rodgers is looking for another receiver to throw to, he's going to have Donald breathing down his neck. Basically, I think the Rams have a defense that's good enough to pull off the upset, but they won't have the offensive firepower to escape Green Bay with a win." -- John Breech on why he is taking the Packers to win, 27-20.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Packers (-6.5) Packers Packers Rams Rams Packers Rams Packers Packers

Rams at Packers total picks

"Over the last six games, the Packers have been holding opponents to 18.5 points per game and are averaging a +15 point differential over that same stretch. With Jared Goff still dealing with his surgically repaired right thumb, I expect to see a lot of the Los Angeles running game, which would play into a low scoring contest. As temperatures are expected to be below freezing in this game, that could further limit Goff's capabilities throwing in this game. The X-factor in this game surrounding the total, however, is Los Angeles' defense against the Packers offense. Matt LaFleur is from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which means McVay should know every inch of the Green Bay playbook and should give him a solid advantage in preparing to slow down Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Donald (ribs) can be 80% of what he typically is, that may be good enough to go under." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he is leaning toward the under at 45.5.

