Los Angeles @ Green Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-9; Green Bay 5-8

After two games on the road, the Green Bay Packers are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field on Monday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, winning 28-19. Green Bay's WR Christian Watson looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. No one had a standout game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and RB Cam Akers. Los Angeles' win came on a 23-yard TD pass from QB Baker Mayfield to Jefferson with only 0:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Green Bay is now 5-8 while Los Angeles sits at 4-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Packers are third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 154.8 on average. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 86.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Packers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Los Angeles.