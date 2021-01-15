Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Green Bay

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Green Bay 13-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will duke it out with the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday at Lambeau Field at 4:35 p.m. ET. Green Bay is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Packers didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bears on the road last week as they won 35-16. It was another big night for Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for four TDs and 240 yards on 24 attempts. Rodgers' 72-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 30-20. Los Angeles' RB Cam Akers looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 28 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Los Angeles. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers come into the matchup boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 64. But the Rams enter the contest with only 29 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay and Los Angeles both have one win in their last two games.