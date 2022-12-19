The Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers looked much better when the NFL schedule first came out than it does now. Even with both teams' disappointing seasons, players who have come on strong as of late could be intriguing NFL DFS picks. Cam Akers has three touchdowns over his last two games, while Christian Watson has an astounding eight TDs over his last four, giving Aaron Rodgers the No. 1 option he's been desperately seeking. Van Jefferson caught the game-winning TD from Baker Mayfield last week, and his three scores over his last five games make him a name to consider from the MNF NFL DFS player pool. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Packers on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Packers running back Aaron Jones. The 28-year-old is coming off a pair of quiet showings, but both of those came on the road and Jones is much more productive at Lambeau. This season, Jones is averaging 104.2 scrimmage yards across six home games versus 78.6 yards across seven road contests.

Jones has scored in three of his last four games entering Monday Night Football. As for the Rams, they have allowed four of the last five starting RBs they've faced to either score a touchdown or gain at least 89 total yards. The only outlier came in Week 13 when Kenneth Walker III got hurt after three touches. Jones is as durable as they come, and with seven TDs across six career MNF games, he's a must-start for Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams receiver Van Jefferson. The third-year pro caught the game-winning touchdown last week and has come on strong as of late. Jefferson has scored three touchdowns over his last five games after having the same number of scores over his previous 12 games.

Jefferson played Green Bay twice in 2021, including a playoff game, and he had touchdowns in each, along with 139 total yards. This year's Packers squad has given up six TDs to opposing wideouts over the last six games, as well as allowed three separate 100-yard receivers during that stretch. Given Jefferson's increased presence in the offense over the last month, he has a strong chance at hitting at least one of those thresholds on Monday Night Football.

