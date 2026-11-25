The Los Angeles Rams will host the Green Bay Packers to get NFL Week 12 started early in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup on Wednesday. The Rams (6-4) have won four in a row after a slow start, while the Packers (6-4) will be looking to bounce back after a tough NFC North loss to the Vikings. They had won five of their previous six games. With Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams leading the Rams and Jordan Love throwing to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, there could be a lot of points scored. But the defenses will have a lot to say, and Green Bay is getting star defender Micah Parsons back. Which players should you be looking at for Packers vs. Rams anytime touchdown picks? For NFL Week 12 Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, we've identified two promising anytime TD prop betting picks, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Packers vs. Rams is set for 8 ET at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. If you want to get in on NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Rams vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props

Tyler Higbee, Rams (+310)

Matthew Golden, Packers (+185)

Tyler Higbee (+310)

The Rams are in major trouble in the passing game with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both out. They are the team's top receivers despite Adams missing four games and Nacua out for three. Higbee is next on the list, followed by Williams out of the backfield, so Stafford will be trying to get the ball to anyone who can get open. Higbee is a skilled big man and while he has scored only twice this season, one of those came last week and he'll get more chances with Stafford's options getting scarce. The veteran can create mismatches in the red zone, and the Rams will need to be more methodical without their playmakers. Stafford will look to his veterans when they get close to paydirt and Higbee is a reliable outlet. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Matthew Golden (+185)

Watson and Golden have both been huge for the Packers in recent weeks and either might get in the end zone, but we'll go with the better price. Watson is listed at +170 at DraftKings. Golden, picked late in the first round last season, is sixth in the NFL with 853 receiving yards and has at least 70 in four of the past five games. He also has touchdowns in three of them. Watson is the big-play man, but Golden has six more receptions and 22 more targets than Watson this season. He has two fewer touchdowns with five to Watson's seven, but either is capable of making a huge play, even against a strong L.A. defense. Bet on NFL Week 12 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: