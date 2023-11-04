The Green Bay Packers look to turn around a disappointing 2023 campaign as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Packers (2-5) didn't generate much offense in a 24-10 loss to Minnesota last week, while the Rams (3-5) fell at Dallas, 43-20. Green Bay has won three straight and eight of the last nine in the series dating back to 2007. Most recently, the Packers won this matchup 24-12 at home last season. Green Bay is 3-4 against the spread, while Los Angeles is 4-3-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Rams odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 38.5. Before making any Rams vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-1223 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Packers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 9 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Rams:

Packers vs. Rams spread: Packers -3

Packers vs. Rams over/under: 38.5 points

Packers vs. Rams money line: Packers -166, Rams +141

Packers vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Packers vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles might have additional issues if quarterback Matthew Stafford misses this matchup with a thumb injury. His status at for Sunday's game appears dicey as he officially carries the questionable tag. Despite his team's record, Stafford has played fairly well in 2023, having thrown for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns in the team's eight games. If he is unable to go, fourth-year veteran Brett Rypien, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 42 yards against Dallas last week, will be the Rams' starter.

With wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to defend against, Green Bay's secondary will have its share of difficulties on Sunday. Kupp has 21 receptions for 316 yards and one score in the four games since returning from injury, while Nacua has 61 catches for 795 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. With LA's running game depleted with Kyren Williams on injured reserve, the Rams' best chances to move the ball effectively against the Packers will be through the air. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

It's fair to say that Jordan Love has not looked like Green Bay's long term answer at the quarterback position, as evidenced by the team's poor record. In seven games, Love has completed only 57.7% of his passes for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions. The Packers have tended to go lengthy periods in games without effectively moving the ball, and in their current four game losing streak, they have only generated 60 total points.

Going forward, the health of star running back Aaron Jones and top wide receiver Christian Watson is vital to Green Bay's success. Jones has 39 total touches in the four games he has played in, which is a tough blow considering he's the Packers' top playmaker. In his four games, Watson has 11 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown. If both players can play a full complement of snaps this weekend, the team's chances of victory will significantly increase. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Rams vs. Packers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Los Angeles vs. Green Bay on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Packers vs. Rams spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-123 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.