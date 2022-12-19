The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will finish up Week 15 in the NFL when these two clubs go toe-to-toe on "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field.

Both of these teams enjoyed some extended rest before this matchup as the Packers are coming off their Week 14 bye, while the Rams last played on Dec. 8 to open up Week 14 on Thursday night. While that may help provide some fresh legs in this game, this head-to-head doesn't have the juice it was billed to have when the schedule was first released. Neither club is technically eliminated from playoff contention, but the Packers enter this game at 5-8 and the Rams are 4-9, so it's quite the long shot to see them ultimately reach the postseason.

Here, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Packers -7, O/U 39.5

Line movement

The lookahead on this line had the Packers as a 9-point favorite, likely due to the uncertainty of the Rams quarterback situation after putting Matthew Stafford on the shelf and claiming Baker Mayfield. However, Mayfield's late-game heroics may have moved the needle some as this has shifted down to Packers -7 coming out of Week 14 and into Monday night.

The pick: Packers -7. Laying the full touchdown in a game that has a sub-40 total is less than ideal, but the Rams don't feel like a significant threat with the roster as it's currently constructed. L.A. is seriously banged up and has already ruled out Aaron Donald for this game. The win over Las Vegas was impressive by Mayfield after just arriving on his new team, but he should face tougher sledding against a well-rested Packers defense. It's also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers has played significantly better at home this season than on the road. He is also 7-0 ATS against the Rams (including playoffs) and has won his last eight games on "Monday Night Football."

Key trend: Rams are 0-4 ATS in their last four trips to Green Bay.

Over/Under total

The total did see a dip after opening at 41 in early December. Coming out of Week 14, this number fell to 40 and held at that number until last Tuesday when it dipped to 39.5, and it has hung there since.

The pick: Under 39.5. Weather could be a factor on Monday night as temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s for this game with a slight chance of snow. While that could play into this game being low scoring, the Rams offense is truly what has us leaning Under here. L.A. has not scored more than 23 points since Week 6 and their 16.8 points per game average this season is the worst by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Key trend: Under is 5-1 in the Rams last six road games.

Props

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.3 YDs 2864 TD 22 INT 9 YD/Att 6.77 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -106, Under -129)

1.5 (Over -106, Under -129) Passing yards: 227.5 (Over -103, Under -133)

227.5 (Over -103, Under -133) Rushing yards : 2.5 (Over -108, Under -127)

: 2.5 (Over -108, Under -127) Passing attempts : 32.5 (Over +106, Under -145)

: 32.5 (Over +106, Under -145) Longest pass completion: 35.5 (Over +106, Under -145)

35.5 (Over +106, Under -145) Completions : 21.5 (Over +102, Under -139)

: 21.5 (Over +102, Under -139) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +133, Under -184)

As we noted earlier, Rodgers has been much better at Lambeau Field than he's been on the road this season. His 103.5 passer rating at home is far superior to his 82.4 passer rating on the road, and he has 12 passing touchdowns in Green Bay with just one interception. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his six home games this season, so that is worth a look here at -106.

Baker Mayfield LAR • QB • #17 CMP% 58.5 YDs 1543 TD 7 INT 6 YD/Att 6.4 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -214, Under +152)

0.5 (Over -214, Under +152) Passing yards: 188.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

188.5 (Over -121, Under -113) Rushing yards : 10.5 (over -121, Under -113)

: 10.5 (over -121, Under -113) Passing attempts : 30.5 (Over -125, Under -109)

: 30.5 (Over -125, Under -109) Longest pass completion: 33.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

33.5 (Over -121, Under -113) Completions : 16.5 (Over -139, Under +102)

: 16.5 (Over -139, Under +102) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -189, Under +136)

There's not enough value on Mayfield's passing touchdown prop to give that any real attention. The Under on Mayfield's passing yards prop is interesting, especially when considering that the Packers secondary is allowing just 166.6 passing yards per game at home this season (second-lowest in the NFL). This Green Bay defense has also notched at least one interception in six of its last seven games.

Player props to consider

Aaron Jones total receptions: Over 3.5 (+114). I like the value here with Jones at plus money. He's caught at least four passes from Aaron Rodgers in four of his last seven games and is averaging five targets per game over that stretch. He'll need to be efficient with his targets, but he can be a heavily involved figure in the Green Bay passing game.

Christian Watson anytime touchdown (+145). Watson is simply a touchdown machine. He's scored in four straight games coming into this matchup in has eight total touchdowns over that stretch. He's blossoming into a key piece to this Packers offense and we don't see that slowing down on Monday night.