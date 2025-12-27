The Baltimore Ravens (7-8) versus the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) Saturday night from Lambeau Field is now the battle of the backup quarterbacks.

Both Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) and Packers quarterback Jordan Love (concussion) left their respective teams' Week 16 matchups in the second quarter with injuries, so Week 17 is shaping up to be Tyler Huntley for Baltimore and Malik Willis for Green Bay. The Packers officially ruled Love out on Friday while Jackson was ruled out on Saturday after not practicing all week.

Baltimore typically takes a big step back offensively when Jackson is sidelined, averaging 9.5 fewer points (28.4 with Jackson and 18.9 points without Jackson) when he doesn't start for the Ravens. That's the largest differential in team points per game whether or not a quarterback starts during their tenure since 1950, minimum 20 starts with and without said QB. Willis performed admirably in the Packers' 22-16 overtime defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week 16, throwing for 121 yards and a touchdown on 9 for 11 passing while also rushing for 44 yards.

The Ravens' hopes for an AFC North division title remain alive, but they need to win out and have the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) lose out. Pittsburgh and Baltimore play each other in Week 18. The Packers have already clinched a playoff spot, but the NFC North division title is still within reach for Green Bay. The Packers need to defeat the Ravens and then the Vikings again in Week 18 and have the Bears lose out against the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Which backup quarterback will be able to help guide their squad to a key victory at Lambeau Field Saturday night? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Ravens vs. Packers