Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Packers vs. Ravens live updates: Green Bay hosts desperate Baltimore in a battle of backup QBs

Malik Willis and Tyler Huntley take center stage for two squads with division titles still within reach

By
1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens (7-8) versus the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) Saturday night from Lambeau Field is now the battle of the backup quarterbacks. 

Both Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) and Packers quarterback Jordan Love (concussion) left their respective teams' Week 16 matchups in the second quarter with injuries, so Week 17 is shaping up to be Tyler Huntley for Baltimore and Malik Willis for Green Bay. The Packers officially ruled Love out on Friday while Jackson was ruled out on Saturday after not practicing all week. 

Baltimore typically takes a big step back offensively when Jackson is sidelined, averaging 9.5 fewer points (28.4 with Jackson and 18.9 points without Jackson) when he doesn't start for the Ravens. That's the largest differential in team points per game whether or not a quarterback starts during their tenure since 1950, minimum 20 starts with and without said QB. Willis performed admirably in the Packers' 22-16 overtime defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week 16, throwing for 121 yards and a touchdown on 9 for 11 passing while also rushing for 44 yards. 

The Ravens' hopes for an AFC North division title remain alive, but they need to win out and have the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) lose out. Pittsburgh and Baltimore play each other in Week 18. The Packers have already clinched a playoff spot, but the NFC North division title is still within reach for Green Bay. The Packers need to defeat the Ravens and then the Vikings again in Week 18 and have the Bears lose out against the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Which backup quarterback will be able to help guide their squad to a key victory at Lambeau Field Saturday night? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Ravens vs. Packers

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Two drives for the Ravens, two Derrick Henry rush TD

Henry continues to punish the Packers defense as he's now up to 82 yards rushing on 15 carries, including two rushing touchdowns on Baltimore's first two drives. The first one was from three yards out, and the second one occurred on third-and-goal from the one. Baltimore leads 14-7 with with 13:13 left in the first half. Green Bay will begin their second possession of the game next. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Christian Watson breaks free for 39-yard TD to even game at 7-7

Watson ran a seam route right up the middle of the Ravens' defense for a 39-yard touchdown from quarterback Malik Willis. Watson left Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith in the dust on the play to waltz into the end zone untouched. Willis completed his other pass on the drive to wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a 40-yard gain deep down the left sideline, so he's two for two with 79 yards and a touchdown after one drive. The game is tied at seven with 5:44 to play in the first quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry steamrolls Packers defense en route to opening drive TD

Henry ran Green Bay's defense over on the game's opening drive with 48 yards on seven carries (6.9 yards per carry), including his three-yard touchdown run to cap the drive. The Ravens lead 7-0 with 6:55 left in the first quarter. Green Bay will have their first offensive drive of the night next. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens win the coin toss, opt to receive

Baltimore opts to start with the football with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson (back). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers' Matt LaFleur could make history Saturday night

Green Bay has now earned six playoff appearances in seven seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, and his 76 wins are tied for the second-most through a head coach's first seven seasons in NFL history with Hall of Famer Paul Brown. A win against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night will give LaFleur sole possession of second place.

Most wins in first seven seasons as head coach, NFL historyWinsSeasons

George Seifert (SF)

86

1989-1995

Matt LaFleur (GB)

76

2019-2025

Paul Brown (CLE_

76

1946-1952

Mike Holmgren (GB)

75

1992-1998

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens have been a roller coaster this season

Ravens this season W-L

First six games

1-5

Next five games

5-0

Past four games

1-3*

*Blew 24-13 fourth quarter lead in Week 16 vs. New England Patriots

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers are 2-0 in backup QB Malik Willis' starts

Green Bay averages 224.5 rushing yards per game in Willis' starts compared to 123.0 in Jordan Love's starts. The Packers average 72.8 fewer passing yards per game in Willis' starts in comparison to Love's. 

Packers by starting QB all-timeJordan LoveMalik Willis

W-L

27-20-1

2-0

PPG 

24.3

23.0

Pass YPG

228.8

156.0

Rush YPG

123.0

224.5

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens are historically different team with Lamar Jackson out

Since Lamar Jackson was drafted in 2018, the Ravens average 28.4 PPG in 106 games with Jackson starting and 18.9 PPG in 25 games without Jackson starting. Jackson's difference of 9.5 PPG is the largest by any QB since 1950 who made 20-plus starts AND did not make 20-plus starts during his tenure with any team.

Largest differential in team PPG whether QB starts during team tenure, min. 20 games with/without QBDifferential

Lamar Jackson (BAL 2018-present)

+9.5

Dan Fouts (SD 1973-1987)

+9.4

Don Meredith (DAL 1960-1968)

+8.8

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives: Lamar Jackson (back) officially ruled out

Jackson (back) is officially ruled out after not practicing all week. Tyler Huntley will start in his place. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives: Jordan Love (concussion), Zach Tom (back/knee) ruled out

Green Bay will also be without their right tackle in Zach Tom (back/knee) after he didn't practice this week.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Belfor Player of the Game: Derek Barnett, Jayden Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bryant McFadden: 'By Default I Have Concerns With The Chargers'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Justin Herbert's Efforts Alone Might Not Be Enough to Get Chargers Through the Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Texans' Offense Finally Steps up to Compliment Defense, but Not in All 4 Quarters

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Week 17 Highlights: Texans at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    FanDuel All On The Line For Ravens-Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    BREAKING: DE Maxx Crosby to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Teams Eyeing Malik Willis In Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Injuries Piling Up For Packers Down Stretch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Are The Raiders Tanking?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Maxx Crosby leaves Raiders facility after being told to shut it down

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    What To Expect Out of Derrick Henry And The Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Jordan Love Out, Malik Willis to Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Chargers To Face Stout Texans Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Chargers Look To Keep AFC West Title Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Chances Browns Draft a QB With Top-3 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Options For Raiders With No. 1 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Options For Giants With No. 1 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Jordan Love (Concussion) Ruled Out Against Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    NFL Week 17: Bears at 49ers Pick To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Should Dabo Swinney Hit Transfer Portal For New QB?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Premier League Match Highlights (12/27) - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    CFP QB Matchup Between Miami And Ohio State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    CFP QB Matchup Between Alabama And Indiana

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    CFP QB Matchup Between Ole Miss And Georgia

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    CFP QB Matchup Between Oregon And Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Is it time for future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce to retire?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    JJ Redick Erupts After Lakers Loss To Rockets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Prescott sounds off after Cowboys' Christmas Day win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Dan Campbell Sounds Off After Christmas Day Loss

See All NFL Videos