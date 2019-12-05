Packers vs. Redskins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Packers vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 9-3; Washington 3-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Green Bay Packers are heading back home. They will square off against the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers will be seeking to avenge the 31-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 23 of last year.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Green Bay and the New York Giants last week was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 31-13 win.
Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, winning 29-21. RB Derrius Guice had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on ten carries. Guice's performance made up for a slower contest against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago. Guice's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Washington's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and embarrassed Carolina's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 33 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up two sacks apiece.
Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Packers to 9-3 and the Redskins to 3-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Packers rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. But the Redskins enter the game having picked the ball off 13 times, good for third in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a big 13-point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Washington have won two out of their last three games against Green Bay.
- Sep 23, 2018 - Washington 31 vs. Green Bay 17
- Nov 20, 2016 - Washington 42 vs. Green Bay 24
- Jan 10, 2016 - Green Bay 35 vs. Washington 18
