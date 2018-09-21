Packers vs. Redskins odds: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 13-0 on Green Bay, Washington games

The Green Bay Packers head to the nation's capital to battle the Washington Redskins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are three-point favorites, up from an open of 2.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 45.5, down two from the opener. Concerns about the health of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) still linger. He hasn't practiced this week, but is expected to suit up against Washington.

Tierney knows the Packers are looking to build on an uneven but mostly positive start that has seen them post a 1-0-1 record. It could easily be 2-0 or 0-2, depending on perspective. Rodgers gave one of the most memorable performances of his career in Week 1 when he returned form injury to throw three second-half touchdowns passes and lead the biggest comeback in franchise history to beat Chicago.

However, last week the roles were reversed and it was the Packers who couldn't make the most of a double-digit lead against the Vikings. They allowed Minnesota to score 22 fourth-quarter points and force overtime, eventually settling for a 29-29 tie.

Rodgers and the Packers are far from a sure thing to cover the number against a Redskins club that has shown signs it is much better than most observers anticipated.

Washington started the season with a 24-6 road upset of Arizona, but took a step backward last week in a 21-9 home loss to Andrew Luck and the Colts. Veteran quarterback Alex Smith has been solid thus far, completing 71 percent of his passes for 547 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Adrian Peterson gained 96 yards against the Cardinals, but was held 20 yards on 11 carries against the Colts.

Washington's defense allowed just 281 total yards to the Colts and had two interceptions. However, it allowed Luck to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

