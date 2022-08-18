The 2022 NFL preseason continues with a three-game slate on Friday. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in the second preseason contest for both teams. Green Bay won the NFC North last season with a 13-4 record, while New Orleans fell just short of the playoffs at 9-8 overall in 2021. The Packers were 12-6 and the Saints were 9-8 against the spread in 2021.

Saints vs. Packers spread: Packers -3

Saints vs. Packers over-under: 39.5 points

Saints vs. Packers money line: Packers -150, Saints +130

NO: Saints are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 against Green Bay

GB: Packers are 1-6 against the spread in last seven preseason games

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has a stellar defensive cast, and the Saints got off to a strong start with three interceptions in the opener. Last season, New Orleans ranked as a top-10 overall defense and produced the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL. The Saints are also facing a quarterback in Jordan Love who threw three interceptions a week ago, and New Orleans can take solace in Andy Dalton. The veteran backup quarterback is an above-average option for the position, and Dalton connected on all five of his passes in the preseason opener. He has more than 35,000 career passing yards and three Pro Bowl selections on his resume, with six starts for the Chicago Bears last season.

The Saints also have considerable talent and depth at running back, even in a preseason setting. Tony Jones Jr., Abram Smith, Devine Ozigbo, and Dwayne Washington will battle for playing time behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram at the top of the depth chart.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have sky-high expectations this season based heavily on a quality defense and the presence of Aaron Rodgers. He is expected to sit this game out, but Green Bay has a former first round pick at the helm with Jordan Love. The talented signal-caller made two starts in the 2021 preseason, racking up more than 270 passing yards on 35 attempts. Love also made a start during the 2021 regular season and compiled 411 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. Love is also a threat as a runner, and he has a talented group of wide receivers to work with.

Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has been one of the bigger stories in the NFL during the preseason, impressing observers on a regular basis. The former Nevada standout caught 225 passes for more than 3,300 yards at the college level, including an 1,100 yard season in 2021. Doubs can further cement himself with playing time with a big performance against New Orleans.

