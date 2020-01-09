Packers vs. Seahawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seattle @ Green Bay

Current Records: Seattle 11-5; Green Bay 12-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They and the Seattle Seahawks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers will be seeking to avenge the 27-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 15 of 2018.

It was close, but two weeks ago Green Bay capped 2019 off with a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit.

Meanwhile, Seattle earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They took their game against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. The Seahawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR D.K. Metcalf, who caught seven passes for one TD and 160 yards, and QB Russell Wilson, who passed for one TD and 325 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground. Wilson's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Metcalf in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The Packers are now 12-3 while Seattle sits at 11-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only four on the season. Seattle is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest interceptions in the NFL at six. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Series History

Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Seattle.