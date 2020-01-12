Packers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Packers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Seattle @ Green Bay
Regular Season Records: Seattle 11-5; Green Bay 12-3
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Seattle Seahawks for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was close, but two weeks ago Green Bay capped 2019 off with a 23-20 victory over the Detroit Lions. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit.
Special teams collected 11 points for the Packers. Kicker K Mason Crosby delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Seattle earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, winning 17-9. WR D.K. Metcalf and QB Russell Wilson were among the main playmakers for Seattle as the former caught seven passes for one TD and 160 yards and the latter passed for one TD and 325 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wilson's 53-yard TD bomb to Metcalf in the third quarter.
Green Bay was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in November of 2018 as they fell 27-24 to Seattle. Maybe the Packers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.00
Odds
The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Seattle.
- Nov 15, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Green Bay 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Green Bay 17 vs. Seattle 9
- Dec 11, 2016 - Green Bay 38 vs. Seattle 10
- Sep 20, 2015 - Green Bay 27 vs. Seattle 17
Watch This Game Live
-
