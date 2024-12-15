Packers vs. Seahawks live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

Green Bay and Seattle look to improve their playoff hopes in a prime-time matchup

To cap what has already been a wild Sunday of NFL games, the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football."

Seattle is on a roll of late, having won four in a row coming out of its bye week to vault into first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks have a chance to further solidify their hold on first place in this one, and to put a dent in Green Bay's hopes of securing a wild card spot.

The Packers, meanwhile. coming off their fourth loss of the season -- all of them to the top three teams in the NFC. Green Bay needs a win here to maintain its standing in the playoff picture, and to retain any chance of staging a furious late-season run at the NFC North title.

Which of these NFC playoff hopefuls will prevail? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Packers -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives

As expected, no Kenneth Walker for Seattle. Several absences on defense as well.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives

No Jaire Alexander once again for Green Bay.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:52 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:52 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Week 15 Highlights: Ravens at Giants (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Week 15 Highlights: Dolphins at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    NFL Week 15 Booth Recap: Chiefs at Browns (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFL Week 15 Booth Recap: Ravens at Giants (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    On-Field Reaction: Lamar Jackson Sounds Off On 5 TD Day

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Injury Scare For Patrick Mahomes vs. Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Chiefs Defeat Browns, Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    On-Site Recap: Dolphins at Texans (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:22

    Lamar Jackson Throws 5 TD Passes As Ravens Roll Over Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Texans Narrowly Defeat Dolphins, Damper Fins Playoff Hopes

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    MUST SEE: Incredible game-clinching INT by Derek Stingley covering Tyreek Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills at Lions (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Chiefs at Browns (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts at Broncos (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins at Texans (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Patriots at Cardinals (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens at Giants (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Heisman Draft Outlook: Examining How Travis Hunter Should Be Utilized In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Heisman Draft Outlook: How Ashton Jeanty Projects To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Heisman Draft Outlook: NFL Draft Stock For Dillon Gabriel

See All NFL Videos