Packers vs. Seahawks odds, line: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 10-0 roll

Desperate NFC squads meet on "Thursday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET as the Seattle Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers from raucous CenturyLink Field to kick off NFL Week 11. The Seahawks fell to 4-5 after their second loss to the Rams, while the Packers returned to .500 with a dominating home victory against the Dolphins. Seattle is a 2.5-point home favorite and the over-under, which opened at 49.5, is 49 in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds.

The model has factored in that the Packers are sixth in the league in passing with 287.7 yards per game thanks to another stellar season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has benefited from a talented, young receiving corps that generates field-stretching plays. While wideout Davante Adams leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes opposing secondaries jittery. He's gouging defenses for 17.5 yards per grab and has racked up 100-plus yards in two of his past four contests.

While the Packers' offense has been humming, its defense -- notably its front seven -- has been exceptional. Green Bay is tops in the NFL with 31 sacks; defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Kyler Fackrell lead the way with five apiece. Green Bay is top-five against the pass.

But just because the Packers are balanced doesn't mean they'll cover on "Thursday Night Football," especially at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks are itching to snap a two-game skid in just their fourth home game of the season. Despite a brutal early schedule that featured the Rams (twice), Chargers, and Bears, a win pushes them back to 5-5 in a crowded wild-card race.

Russell Wilson continues to make incredible plays while the pocket collapses around him. In four of his previous five games, he has thrown three touchdown passes. For the season, he has tossed at least two scores in all but one game while completing 66 percent of his attempts.

Rookie running back Rashaad Penny erupted last week against the Rams while Chris Carson (hip) sat out. Notching his first 100-yard game, Penny finished with 108 yards on only 12 carries. Carson should return on "Thursday Night Football," giving Seattle another weapon.

