Packers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson battle to stay alive in the playoff race on Thursday night
The Packers and Seahawks are both battling to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC, and that battle will be taking center stage on Thursday night in Seattle. Although both of these offenses feature a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, this is a game that could be decided on the ground. After steamrolling the Rams for a season-high 273 rushing yards on Sunday, the Seahawks now have the NFL's top rushing attack with an average of 152.2 yards per game on the ground.
The Packers are also a threat to run and they seem to do some serious damage whenever they decide to keep the ball on the ground. Green Bay's running backs are averaging an absurdly impressive 5.2 yards per carry this season, which is tied for the highest number in the NFL through 10 weeks. The one thing the Packers definitely need to do in this game is prove that they can win on the road. Green Bay is 0-4 away from home this season, which could be a problem in Seattle, and that's mainly because the Seahawks are 14-2 all-time in home primetime games under Pete Carroll.
To keep tabs on all of Thursday's action, be sure to follow along all night in our live blog below.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rice: Eli Manning not a Hall of Famer
Jerry Rice doesn't sound like a fan of Eli Manning
-
TNF: Why the Seahawks will beat Packers
Everything you need to know as Green Bay and Seattle do battle
-
Patrick gives details on Rodgers
The Packers quarterback is apparently a true gentleman
-
Where will Raiders play in 2019?
The new Vegas digs won't be ready until 2020 and as of now, the Raiders don't have a home for...
-
Packers vs Seahawks odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Report: Lamar Jackson misses practice
Jackson is probably still the favorite to start and RG3 last started a game in Jan. 2017