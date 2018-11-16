Packers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Packers and Seahawks are both battling to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC, and that battle will be taking center stage on Thursday night in Seattle. Although both of these offenses feature a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, this is a game that could be decided on the ground. After steamrolling the Rams for a season-high 273 rushing yards on Sunday, the Seahawks now have the NFL's top rushing attack with an average of 152.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Packers are also a threat to run and they seem to do some serious damage whenever they decide to keep the ball on the ground. Green Bay's running backs are averaging an absurdly impressive 5.2 yards per carry this season, which is tied for the highest number in the NFL through 10 weeks. The one thing the Packers definitely need to do in this game is prove that they can win on the road. Green Bay is 0-4 away from home this season, which could be a problem in Seattle, and that's mainly because the Seahawks are 14-2 all-time in home primetime games under Pete Carroll.

To keep tabs on all of Thursday's action, be sure to follow along all night in our live blog below.

Thank you for joining us.