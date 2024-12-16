Packers vs. Seahawks score, takeaways: Josh Jacobs shines, Geno Smith injured as Green Bay rolls over Seattle

The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks owning just a 1-4 record against teams with a winning record this season, hungry to rebound from a shootout loss to the rival Detroit Lions. They did just that, riding the bruising Josh Jacobs and an impressive showing from Jeff Hafley's defense to outlast the Seahawks in a 30-13 victory and stay alive in the crowded NFC North race.

Jacobs and the Packers offense weren't perfect on the road; the former lost the ball on a fourth-quarter carry and was stuffed on a fourth-down rush even later. But the former Las Vegas Raiders ball-carrier had a big night otherwise, shedding tackles early to help give Green Bay a 20-3 halftime lead. The Seahawks, meanwhile, had a world of trouble against Hafley's group, surrendering seven sacks as both Geno Smith and Sam Howell turned the ball over through the air.

Howell replaced Smith under center about halfway through the third quarter after the latter suffered a knee injury while trying to avoid pressure from Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. The veteran signal-caller returned to the sidelines after a locker-room evaluation but did not retake the field, showing a noticeable limp as he walked. Cooper, on the other hand, continued to star for Green Bay, picking off Howell to defend a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, also finishing the night with five tackles and a sack.

Here are some major takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:

Play of the game

Jacobs looked like the workhorse back that he is early on, sending a Seahawks defender flopping off his rumbling frame, but Romeo Doubs delivered the catch of the day on this game-sealing score:

The Packers can indeed beat playoff-caliber teams

This doesn't sound like a ringing endorsement, but it actually is a testament to Green Bay's status as an NFC contender. Coming in, the one thing the Packers had struggled to do in 2024 was win tight contests against potential playoff teams. Seattle, of course, isn't the juggernaut that is the Lions or Philadelphia Eagles, but Mike Macdonald's defense is feisty, and Jordan Love never looked fazed as he leaned on the ground game, then delivered a perfect kill-shot of a deep ball to Romeo Doubs in the game's closing minutes to blow the score open again. The defensive effort also intensified in the home stretch, proving Green Bay is, in fact, capable of closing out a chippy contest. On the road, against a scrappy "D," they outmuscled their competition.

The Seahawks are in a bit of trouble

Entering the prime-time affair atop the NFC West at 8-5, Seattle had a chance to stay at least a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the Seahawks' always-iffy offensive line reverted to its traditional state, allowing Geno Smith to be swallowed up to the point of injury, and rendering the Zach Charbonnet-led running backfield all but nonexistent until it was too late. Macdonald's defense stood relatively firm to open the second half, but his team as a whole just couldn't get into rhythm. It's an issue that could linger if Smith is unable to suit up or at least play with his typical gunslinging swagger, especially as Matthew Stafford and the Rams prepare to make a play for the division crown.

What's next

The Packers (10-4) will return to Lambeau Field for a Week 16 Monday night showdown with the New Orleans Saints (5-9), who narrowly fell to the Washington Commanders on Sunday with rookie Spencer Rattler under center. The Seahawks (8-6) will stay at home to host the cruising Minnesota Vikings (11-2), who are looking to get their 12th win of the season against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.