Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Green Bay

Current Records: Tennessee 10-4; Green Bay 11-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will stay at home another week and welcome the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Green Bay was able to grind out a solid win over the Carolina Panthers last week, winning 24-16. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Green Bay's RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for one TD and 145 yards on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Tennessee made easy work of the Detroit Lions last week and carried off a 46-25 win. Tennessee's QB Ryan Tannehill did his thing and passed for three TDs and 273 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Tannehill's 75-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Corey Davis in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Green Bay going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Packers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Green Bay is now 11-3 while the Titans sit at 10-4. Green Bay is 7-3 after wins this season, Tennessee 6-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $249.00

Odds

The Packers are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.