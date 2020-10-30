Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Green Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 1-5; Green Bay 5-1

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Green Bay Packers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2018. The Vikings' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Minnesota is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32 points per contest.

The matchup between Minnesota and the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 40-23 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Minnesota was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 26 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Packers and the Houston Texans this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 35-20 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Green Bay was WR Davante Adams, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 196 yards.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 5-1 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Green Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 32.83 points per game. We'll see if the Vikings can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Green Bay and Minnesota both have five wins in their last 11 games.