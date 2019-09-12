Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 1-0-0; Minnesota 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Green Bay 6-9-1; Minnesota 8-7-1;

What to Know

Green Bay will take on Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Green Bay has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Packers had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They took their matchup against Chicago 10-3. Chicago can consider this payback for the 17-24 loss they dealt Green Bay the last time the teams encountered one another.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past Atlanta with points to spare, taking the contest 28-12. Since Minnesota won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Atlanta's future revenge.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Packers threw only four interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the league. As for the Vikings, they ranked second in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 92 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Vikings.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Green Bay.