Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 4 game
It's a battle for first place in the NFC North
First place in the NFC North is on the line at Lambeau Field when the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings and the 2-1 Green Bay Packers square off Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings are flying high following consecutive wins against the 2023 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers (23-17 in Week 2) and the 2023 AFC South champion Houston Texans (34-7 in Week 3). Quarterback Sam Darnold is coming off of the best game of his career against Houston, totaling four touchdown passes and no interceptions in the victory. He'll be tested early and often on the road against a Packers defense that leads the NFL with nine takeaways through the first three weeks of the season, seven of which are interceptions.
Minnesota has also been powered by the NFL's best pass rush under defensive coordinator Brian Flores: they lead the NFL with 16 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures entering Week 4. That will be a tall task for either face-of-the-franchise quarterback Jordan Love or backup Malik Willis to go against on Sunday. Love has been listed as questionable to return from his MCL sprain, but is expected to be active. If he can't go, Willis has played admirably in his absence: His 9.8 yards per pass attempt and 9.5 yards per carry both lead the NFL since Week 2 among players to have a minimum of 12 attempts for each category. Willis is only the fourth player in the last 50 years to lead the league in both categories in a two-week span along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2022, Titans quarterback Steve McNair in 1997 and Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham in 1987.
Who will come out on top in this battle for early pole position in the NFC North? Stay tuned to this live blog for key updates and analysis to find out.
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Packers -2.5; O/U 43.5
