Packers vs. Vikings: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Packers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Packers are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Packers had to settle for a 19-17 loss against the Broncos.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Love, who threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They managed a 22-17 victory over the 49ers on Monday.

The Vikings can attribute much of their success to Jordan Addison, who picked up 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who threw for 378 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes. Addison was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 60 yards.

Green Bay's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-4. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the defeats came by an average of only -2.33 points. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 3-4 record this season.

Green Bay took their victory against Minnesota in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 41-17. Will the Packers repeat their success, or do the Vikings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.