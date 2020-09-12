The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers finished 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game last season. The Vikings had a 10-6 record and beat the Saints in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Packers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Packers vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Packers:

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings vs. Packers over-under: 44.5 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -140, Green Bay +120

Why the Vikings can cover

Kirk Cousins has 12 TD passes and four interceptions in five career games vs. Green Bay. Dalvin Cook is healthy to open the season and totaled 191 yards from scrimmage in his last meeting with the Packers. Adam Thielen is also healthy, and he caught four TD passes in four home games last year. First-round pick Justin Jefferson makes his pro debut and second-year tight end Irv Smith Jr. could play a larger role in the passing game in 2020.

The Vikings recently acquired standout defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville. He is one of three players with 35-plus sacks and 14-plus forced fumbles since 2016. Anthony Harris tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers won both meetings with the Vikings last season with scores of 21-16 and 23-10. Aaron Rodgers has 21 TD passes and three interceptions in 12 career matchups with Minnesota. Davante Adams will be gunning for his third consecutive 100-yard game against the Vikings. Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards in his last matchup with the Vikings. He has rushed for a TD in three straight games against them.

The last time Za'Darius Smith faced Green Bay, he had a career-best 3.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss. Kenny Clark is aiming for his sixth consecutive game with a sack vs. Minnesota. Jaire Alexander ranked fourth in the NFL with 17 passes defensed last season.

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Packers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll.