Two NFC North rivals square off one last time this season as the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. A three-game winning streak for the Packers (7-8) has helped them get back into the thick of the NFC wild-card battle, but Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have to keep the momentum alive and need a little help to sneak into the postseason. Meanwhile, Minnesota (12-3) continues to wrestle victories away from the jaws of defeat with 11 of their 12 wins coming in single-possession games. Now, Minnesota has a chance to knock a bitter rival out of playoff contention and you can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Week 17 NFL picks for Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Vikings game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Vikings vs. Packers, the model is backing Green Bay to cover as 3-point home favorites. Despite playing on the road in three of their last four game, the Packers have finally started to see their offense come alive in the last month. They're averaging 28 points per game during that span and are back into the top half of the league (16th) in total offense and they'll take on the worst pass defense in the NFL on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay defense has been able to force eight turnovers during the current three-game winning streak and will be looking to continue their disruptive ways against a Vikings offense that can be a little careless at times. Minnesota has turned the ball over multiple times in two of its last three games and that's a big reason why the model has the Packers covering in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

