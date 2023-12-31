The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) will host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 17 and both teams sit just outside the NFC playoff picture. The loser will be all but eliminated from playoff contention, while the winner takes an important step towards securing a wild-card spot with the Lions having already locked up the division. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off 141 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Lions last week but anybody betting NFL player props on Sunday night will be wondering if Jefferson can keep up the production with Jaren Hall starting at quarterback.

The latest Packers vs. Vikings prop odds list Jefferson's over/under for total receiving yards at 79.5 for this divisional clash. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 17 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Vikings vs. Packers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Packers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Vikings vs. Packers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Minnesota vs. Green Bay here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Packers

After analyzing Packers vs. Vikings and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love exceeds 239.5 passing yards. Love's first season as a starter has been a bit of a roller coaster ride but he's playing some of his best football to close out the year.

He's thrown for at least 267 yards in five of his last seven starts and cleared the 240-yard mark in eight of his 15 starts on the season. He's also averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt over his last eight games, so he'd only need 32 pass attempts at that number to surpass 239.5 passing yards.

He's thrown at least 32 times in six of his last eight games and the Vikings have given up at least 239.5 passing yards in three of their last five games. The AI PickBot predicts that Love throws for 271 yards and rates the over as 4.5-star play for Sunday Night Football props. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. Green Bay

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has seven other props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Vikings vs. Packers prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Packers vs. Vikings prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Vikings vs. Packers props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 672 top-rated picks this season.