Packers will hold Aaron Rodgers out of second preseason game due to back tightness

It appears Green Bay Packers fans will have to wait for another week to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers take some preseason snaps.

Just 45 minutes before kickoff, the Packers announced that Rodgers would be held out of Thursday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to tightness in his back. After missing the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers was expected to play "a quarter or so" against the Ravens, per ESPN.com. That has now changed.

Rodgers will now have to wait another week to take his first snaps in LaFleur's offense -- something that has been talked about in depth throughout the offseason. Over the past few days, the Packers quarterback has set his sights on "fake news" and "clickbait" while defending his relationship with LaFleur, who was hired to replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired in December because his antiquated offense was no longer getting enough out of Rodgers.

Many speculate that Rodgers went rouge during McCarthy's time in Green Bay, which has everyone wondering if LaFleur will give him the same kind of freedom or try to reel him in. There is no doubt that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but some signal callers experience growing pains with a new coach who is installing a new system -- especially a first-year head coach. Although it would be fairly vanilla, Rodgers had a chance to quiet some of the noise with a solid performance on Thursday night.