It's Jordan Love time in Green Bay. Well, sort of. On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Packers are not tendering backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who is a restricted free agent this offseason. With this reported move, it opens the door for Love to serve as Aaron Rodgers' primary backup going forward. According to Garafolo, Rodgers likes Boyle "a lot," so this could be rather disappointing for the Packers' star quarterback.

Boyle joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018, and served as Green Bay's third-string quarterback. Boyle then eventually became the Packers' primary backup and kneel-down expert, as he recorded -16 rushing yards on 18 attempts in 11 career games. He did not attempt a pass in 2020, but did complete three of four passes for 15 yards in 2019.

Love was not active for a single game in his rookie season, and while he was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 class, his selection was seen as an unpopular one by Packers fans. Despite having needs at several positions including wide receiver, the Packers opted to trade up into the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to take Love at No. 26 overall. It's important to note that Rodgers, who was also a first-round pick, sat behind Brett Favre for three seasons, but with the Packers coming off of an NFC Championship Game appearance, drafting a quarterback with their top pick didn't exactly fit the "win now" narrative. Despite the controversial selection, Rodgers won MVP and the Packers made it back to the NFC title game this past season.

During his three seasons at Utah State, Love completed 61.2% of his passes for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 403 yards and nine touchdowns in 38 career games. Green Bay's front office has maintained that they are excited about Love's potential, and that they believe in sitting quarterbacks to learn behind veterans.

"I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we're excited about developing," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in February, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "I know that's not the norm having quarterbacks sit for a long time, but we certainly believe in that."

Rodgers hasn't showed any signs of slowing down, but as for Love, he takes another step closer to seeing the field.