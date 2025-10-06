The Green Bay Packers are close to returning one of their key offensive weapons. Wide receiver Christian Watson practiced Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in the 2024 regular-season finale. He now has 21 days to be activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to the 53-man roster.

Watson suffered the torn ACL vs. the Chicago Bears on Jan. 5, so he's just nine months removed from the injury. The fact that he feels good enough to practice is certainly a step in the right direction.

The former No. 34 overall pick out of North Dakota State signed a new contract while sidelined; the Packers gave him a one-year, $13.25 million deal last month. In 2024, Watson caught 29 passes for a career-high 620 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a whopping 21.4 yards per reception.

Watson will return to a wide receivers room headlined by Romeo Doubs, rookie Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks. Jayden Reed, who was Green Bay's leading receiving in 2024, is on injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone in Week 2. Tight end Tucker Kraft is actually Jordan Love's leading receiver with 16 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The Packers are coming off their bye week and currently reside in second place in the NFC North with a 2-1-1 record. Green Bay started the season off hot with wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, but then blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and tied the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The Packers' passing offense ranks No. 10 in the NFL (232.8 yards per game), and more help is on the way.