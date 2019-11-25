Packers' Za'Darius Smith supports equipment staff member's mom with touching post-sack tribute

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith wanted to honor one of the equipment staff member's mother who is sick and is a big fan of the team. He told reporters before the Sunday Night Football game that if he recorded a sack against the San Francisco 49ers he would show the shirt under his jersey, which reads "We heart Eileen" with a ribbon drawn on.

One of the #Packers equipment staff members’ moms is sick. Za’Darius Smith told me he’s gonna flash this “We ❤️ Eileen” undershirt if he can get a sack tonight. She’s a huge fan of the Pack. pic.twitter.com/A9Plv8fZKj — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 24, 2019

Well, as luck, and of course some skill, would have it, Smith got to Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter, backing him up 10 yards. Smith fulfilled his promise and revealed the homemade t-shirt to the crowd and the primetime television audience.

According to the Packers website, the equipment member, who NBC 15 identified as Ben Brooker, wrote the message on the undershirt and came up with the idea to give her a shoutout after Smith noted that he wanted to do something for her.

After the game Smith spoke about how this t-shirt tribute came to be and explained why it is an "emotional, emotional story for me"

From the team website:

"I was like, 'Man, we should do something for her because she's a big fan.' We came up with the idea to do the shirt and I was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I do that as my next sack celebration?' So I did that for her tonight. … I hope she gets that message."

Smith said he hoped everyone got a chance to see it and asked reporters if they showed the shirt on television. When the reporters told him they had, his smile grew and he seemed thrilled.

"That's pretty cool, man," Smith said.

Smith recorded six sacks in five games to start the year and has been know for his creative and often theatrical sack celebrations.

Smith and Preston Smith combined for a sack earlier in the game, putting Za'Darius Smith at 10 on the year. This is the first time in his career he has double-digit sacks in a single season, and there are still a few games left for him to increase that number.

On Sunday, he was the defensive leader with six tackles, three quarterback hits and the 1.5 sacks.

The Packers lost to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, 37-8, and fell to 8-3 on the year, tied with their divisional opponent Minnesota Vikings, who they beat earlier this season. The 49ers still have the best record in the NFC at 10-1.