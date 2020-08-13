Watch Now: Report: NFL Could Adjust Offseason Calendar To Accommodate College Football in the spring ( 4:51 )

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones had an eventful day this week. Jones alleges that several autographed Joe Haden Steelers jerseys were mailed to his house. In a profanity-laced tirade posted on social media, the Georgia native set the aforementioned memorabilia ablaze.

Jones did not comment on who sent the package but Haden's representation, Drew Rosenhaus, denies that the veteran had any involvement.

"I want to clarify that Joe Haden was not involved in sending his jerseys to Adam Jones. He had no knowledge of this and was not connected to it. Furthermore Joe has been a first class person on and off the field. We do not appreciate or condone Jones negative reaction or comments. Joe has had immaculate track record in the NFL and should not be treated this way by another member of the NFL family," Rosenhaus wrote, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There does not appear to be any previous incidents that link the two players beyond their organic rivalry with the Bengals and Steelers within the AFC North. Haden had previously been with the Browns as well.

Jones played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos after Tennessee drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. During that time, the 36-year-old recorded 498 tackles, seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 17 interceptions and defensive two touchdowns. He added six touchdowns in the return game. Jones announced his retirement in May of 2019.