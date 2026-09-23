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🤕 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Pete Prisco's Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Since quarterback injuries are the story of the week in the NFL, one has to wonder how the Bears, Giants and Commanders fit into the bigger picture now that they could be without their signal-callers for an extended period. As you would expect, each of them took a tumble in Pete Prisco's Power Rankings. Here is where they stand in Week 3:

12. Bears (↓3)

19. Giants (↓3)

29. Commanders (↓3)

It's bleak, but at least Chicago is still in the upper half of the league. Plus, getting Caleb Williams back in relatively short order could prevent a further decline.

This is also the point in the season where teams offer early indications as to whether they will make the playoffs. It is extremely difficult to bounce back from an 0-2 start, and only a couple of winless teams have real chances of beating the odds. For others, their coaches could end up on the wrong side of the hot seat.

Take the 23rd-ranked Chargers, for example.

Prisco: "They are in major trouble. They are 0-2 and face a brutal seven-game stretch that could have them out of the playoff race by midseason. Ouch."

🏀 Predicting every high-major college basketball lineup

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Keeping up with college basketball roster moves this offseason has been a dizzying experience, to say the least. Eligibility rulings added a major twist to starting lineup construction, and nowhere is that more obvious than at LSU. Every single one of the Tigers' projected starters, plus two key reserves, await the outcomes of legal proceedings to determine whether they can play. If cleared, our Isaac Trotter says the Tigers' roster will easily be among the nation's top 25.

Louisville also awaits an important eligibility ruling that could determine its status as the ACC frontrunner.

Trotter: "Karter Knox and Adrian Wooley are both capable of starting for a Louisville club that should rank inside the top 10 in the preseason polls. Knox provides floor-spacing, size and a bigger body. Wooley is more of a slasher and could help solve some of the creation questions that remain for Louisville. This is all a moot point if Seth Trimble doesn't get an injunction for a fifth year of eligibility."

Trotter is up to speed with every eligibility battle and took them into account when he predicted the starting five for every high-major team in college basketball. One team that already knows who will be able to suit up this year, though, is UConn. Here is how Dan Hurley's championship-contending lineup looks about six weeks out from the season opener:

G Silas Demary Jr.

G Braylon Mullins

F Jayden Ross

F Nikolas Khamenia

C Najai Hines

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon at Servette, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Nationals at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Austria Wien at Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Giants, 3:45 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Maple Leafs at Senators, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Guardians at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Dream at Liberty, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Sounders at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Wings at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Astros at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN