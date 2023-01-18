The Panthers decided long ago that Matt Rhule wouldn't be coaching them into the future, dismissing the former big-name hire in October. Now, they're trying to decide whether his replacement, interim Steve Wilks, deserves the permanent job. Days after the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Panthers have begun their search for a new coach in earnest, conducting or scheduling at least a half-dozen interviews with candidates both internal and external.

Here's a running list of the 2023 candidates who've spoken with -- or are scheduled to speak with -- the Panthers:

Bills OC Ken Dorsey

Along with preparing for the Bengals, Dorsey will interview with the Panthers this weekend, according to ESPN. Dorsey, 41, broke into the coaching ranks as a Panthers scout in 2011. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2013 and was Cam Newton's position coach when Newton won league MVP in 2015.

A former quarterback himself, Dorsey became the Bills' quarterbacks coach in 2019 and remained in that role until he was promoted to offensive coordinator before the start of the 2022 season. Under his watch, the Bills offense ranked second in the NFL in scoring, seventh in passing and rushing, first in third-down efficiency and ninth in red zone efficiency.

Former Colts HC Frank Reich

Reich, 61, is two months removed from his dismissal in Indianapolis, where he went 40-33-1 in roughly four and a half years atop the Colts' staff, leading two playoff appearances despite having a different starting QB each year. Before that, Reich spent two seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, including during their 2017 Super Bowl run. A former backup QB, he served a variety of offensive roles for both the Colts and Chargers from 2006-2015, logging two other seasons as a coordinator.

Interim HC Steve Wilks

Wilks, 53, notably led the Panthers to a 6-6 record after replacing Rhule this year, keeping Carolina in contention for the NFC South title. He originally rejoined the team in 2022 as a defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, and has spent a combined seven years with the franchise, previously manning multiple roles, including assistant head coach, from 2012-2017. His last experience as a full-time head coach came with the Cardinals in 2018, when he went 3-13 before his dismissal.

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

Caldwell, 67, has spent the last three seasons out of the NFL but remained a popular target. Last seen as the Dolphins' assistant head coach in 2019, he's best known for separate stints with the Colts and Lions. A longtime right-hand man to Tony Dungy in Indianapolis, Caldwell replaced the legendary coach in 2009, quickly advancing to the Super Bowl but exiting after three years just as Peyton Manning departed. He went 36-28 as Detroit's head coach from 2014-2017, guiding two playoff appearances.

Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Steichen, 37, has been Nick Sirianni's primary play-caller for most of their two seasons together, overseeing incremental -- and then seismic -- growth from QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense. Prior to Philadelphia, he spent 10 of his 11 seasons as an NFL coach with the Chargers, most notably as the offensive coordinator for Justin Herbert during the QB's rookie year.

Kafka, 35, is the next potential prize of the Andy Reid coaching tree, first playing under Reid as a backup Eagles QB from 2010-2011, then joining the coaching ranks as a Chiefs assistant in 2017. He was Patrick Mahomes' position coach during the QB's first two seasons as a starter, then landed his first coordinator role under Brian Daboll, overseeing Daniel Jones' emergence.