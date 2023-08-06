The Carolina Panthers had been seeking an outside linebacker and on Sunday they found one who has made four Pro Bowls, as Justin Houston agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed.

Houston goes to the Panthers from the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent two seasons including a resurgent one in 2022. The 34-year-old will look to help the Panthers pass rush, an area in need of improvement. Entering his 13th season in the league, Houston has experience and leadership ability. He was an All-Pro in 2014.

Houston will join outside linebacker Brian Burns and inside linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. He will likely line up opposite of Burns as the two look to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Last season, Houston played in 14 games with one start, with one interception, 21 combined tackles, 14 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. In his two years in Baltimore he had one interception, 14 sacks, 55 combined tackles and 33 solo tackles.

Before his two years with the Ravens, he spent two years with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019 to 2020 and eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2011 to 2018.

Houston is tied for the record for most career safeties with four and tied for most career safeties in a season with two. Throughout his decade-plus career he has 506 total tackles, 111.5 sacks, five interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, 34 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns.