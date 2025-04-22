Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton purchased a "very, very, very, very low percentage" ownership stake in the soccer club Leeds United two years ago. And after previously being relegated, Leeds earned a promotion back to the Premier League thanks to a 6-0 win against Stoke and a 2-1 Burnley victory over Sheffield United.

"As an investor, that was great," Dalton told the Panthers' official website. "Buy low."

Dalton stated the soccer club was a "fun thing" to invest in, but admitted he hasn't visited the city of Leeds or the club's home stadium, Elland Road. The veteran quarterback says he pays attention to what's going on with the club as much as he can, but doesn't know all of the players just yet.

Dalton played soccer as a child and is familiar with the ins and outs of the sport. However, he didn't want to invest in the sport until he watched Amazon's "All or Nothing" documentary series about Manchester City's 2018 season.

"So I just watched it, and I was like, 'I'm kind of hooked on this; this is sweet,'" Dalton said. "And you kind of figure out how the Premier League works. There's relegation and promotion. I didn't know any of that kind of stuff. So, it's like, 'OK, well, they're playing a Premier League game, but now they're playing an FA Cup game, and now they're playing a Champions League game.' They just mix games in, so they're playing three or four competitions at once. It's wild how the whole thing works."

Dalton will begin his 15th NFL season later this year when he suits up for the Panthers. The veteran signal caller has spent the last two seasons in Carolina and will likely be the backup for former No. 1 pick Bryce Young once again.