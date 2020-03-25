Panthers announce signing of former XFL standout P.J. Walker
Walked led the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes
P.J. Walker has signed a two-year contract with the Panthers, the team announced on Wednesday.
This signing comes after a stellar XFL career for Walker, who led the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. He was 5-0 in his games for the Houston Roughnecks and completed 65% of his throws for a league-leading 1,338 yards passing,15 touchdowns through the air and four interceptions. The inaugural season for the reborn XFL was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Walker was never able to see Houston's season through, but he does find himself as one of the league's biggest beneficiaries with this recent signing.
This move also reunites the quarterback with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who coached him during his days at Temple. Russini notes that the two kept in touch and Rhule even talked with him on a weekly basis and watched his XFL games. Given that relationship, it's no wonder that the two have come back together.
This is Walker's second stint in the NFL. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent most of his career on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and has yet to see any in-game action at the NFL level.
Now, Walker will likely be fighting for the backup role under center behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal at the start of free agency. The Panthers released former starting quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday.
