Panthers at Cardinals final score: Kyle Allen throws four touchdowns as Carolina earns first win of 2019
Kyle Allen was nearly flawless as Panthers use big second half to get their first win of year
Kyle Allen did everything the Carolina Panthers could have expected on Sunday and more, putting together an excellent performance by throwing for four touchdowns in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Allen is just the fourth quarterback in franchise history to throw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game, joining Newton, Jake Delhomme, and Steve Beuerlein in accomplishing the feat.
Allen's precision passing allowed the Panthers to unleash Christian McCaffrey, who broke the Cardinals' backs with a career-long 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for what turned out to be the deciding score. After Allen threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Greg Olsen (who caught his second touchdown), the Panthers defense teed off on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Carolina finished with eight sacks in the game, three by Mario Addison as the Cardinals offensive line failed to protect Murray throughout the game. Murray played well in the first half to keep the Cardinals in the game, but a two-score game allowed the Panthers to go after Murray, who finished poorly once the game was out of hand.
The Panthers get their first win of the season in advancing to 1-2. They'll travel to Houston while the Cardinals (0-2-1) will host Seattle. You can relive all the highlights in the live blog below.
