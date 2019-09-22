Panthers at Cardinals: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 NFC matchup

Carolina was struggling with Newton in the lineup as their franchise quarterback completed 56.2 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and was sacked six times, having just minus-2 (-2) yards on five carries. Kyle Allen will start for Carolina, but the Panthers will need Christian McCaffrey to carry the offense against a Cardinals defense that allows 458.5 yards per game. Arizona has just 132 yards rushing and are struggling to establish a ground game, leaving more pressure on rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to bring them back from early deficits.

Murray has played well in the early going, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 657 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his first two career games. He has thrown for over 300 yards in his first two games, joining Newton as the only two quarterbacks to ever accomplish that feat.

The Cardinals offense is 12th in the NFL in points per game (22.0) and 12th in yards per game (368.0), while the defense is tied for 23rd in the league in points allowed (25.0 per game) and and 31st in yards allowed (438.5). The Panthers offense is 15th in points per game (20.5) and 19th in yards per game (347.5) while the defense is tied for 23rd in points allowed (25.0 per game) and 12th in yards allowed (319.5).

How to watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ari.)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.