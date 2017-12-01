Panthers at Saints in Week 13: How to watch, picks and stream for NFL Sunday

The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints are looking to make a statement in the NFC South on Sunday, when the two 8-3 teams square off. The Saints beat the Panthers handily earlier this season, but a lot has changed since then for both teams.

The Panthers are currently on a four-game win streak, whereas the Saints just had an eight-game streak snapped. The Saints were without either of their top two corners last Sunday, and they paid for it against the Rams. However, the offensive struggles were more notable. The Rams kept pressure on Drew Brees all game, and he never looked comfortable. Given the Panthers' penchant for pressure, this could be a huge factor in this game, and the suspension of Charles Johnson only adds to that intrigue.

The Panthers would need to beat the Saints by 22 points to claim the tie-breaker over them which, of course, makes this game pivotal because that seems unlikely (obligatory "any given Sunday" drop). They're coming off of an offensively excellent 35-27 win against a stingy Jets defense, and this game in the Superdome should be no different.

The rookie running back match-up is also intriguing. Alvin Kamara has emerged as a serious Rookie of the Year contender, and Ron Rivera has taken notice. When asked what stands out about Kamara, Rivera said on a conference call, "Just his versatility. The guy does a lot of good things and does them very well. I think Coach (Sean) Payton knows how he wants to use him and uses him very effectively."

Christian McCaffrey, who quietly shredded the Saints the last time these teams played, has also enjoyed a strong season. When asked about the McCaffrey pick, Rivera replied "We saw similarities, and at that point we liked them both. We just like Christian where we liked him. I think the success he had the prior season, the success he had had his last year there, I mean, he had two years in a row where he did it at a very high level."

On the Panthers' hot streak, specifically Cam Newton's production, Sean Payton said on a conference call, "... [The Panthers'] time of possession numbers have gone up in the last month and a half. Their time of possession's first in the league. Their defense isn't on the field as long. It's the same formula that we always talk about to win games. I think you're seeing that and I think that when the quarterback can run there's the equalizer, if you will, offensively. There is the 11th person when you're blocking schemes and [Newton] can be the runner as well. You kind of get your number back."

How to watch Panthers vs. Saints

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check local listings)

Streaming: fuboTV (try free)

Can the Saints overcome their third down woes?

Against the Rams, the biggest wall the Saints ran into was an inability to convert on third down. After a two-week stretch in which Thomas Morstead punted three times (including no punts against the Bills), he had to kick seven times against the Rams. The Saints went just 3-of-13 on third down, and ended up losing 26-20. Drew Brees couldn't find a rhythm due to the Rams' excellent pass rush, and only Kamara seemed able to do anything against the overwhelming pursuit.

That will have to change, as the Saints are facing the best team at keeping defenses on the field in the NFL. They've been beaten by Newton in the past, and with the way he's been playing, the only way to beat him will be to keep him off the field. Payton took note of the third-down struggles. "We're close to middle of the pack this season relative to where we've been in other years and yet this is a different team and it's something we have to work on," he said. "It's an area that's going to be important in this game. I think the other thing is looking closely (at) where the receptions and play is not coming from that came a year ago. ... It's something that has to be better. It's just a standard we're used to. It affords you more opportunities in the game, more plays."

One of the things Payton is referring to when it comes to receptions: Willie Snead. Snead has been nearly invisible this season, and if the Saints can get him involved again, they should see their third-down numbers improve dramatically.

The Panthers can climb atop the NFL's toughest division

The NFC South is outrageously competitive this year, with three teams at at least seven wins. The Falcons have a huge game against the Vikings on Sunday, and by the time this game starts there could be three eight-win teams in the division. Only the AFC South and the NFC West could possibly have two come Sunday. The Panthers can emerge at the top of the division with a win, after chasing the Saints for several weeks in a row. Needless to say, this game is huge and could decide the NFC South landscape.

On the division's toughness, Rivera responded to the point that it was high quality quarterback play. "Without a doubt. If you're fortunate enough to have your franchise quarterback, I think you're fortunate enough to be consistent," he said. "I think that's the truth for all of us. I admire what they've done for New Orleans all those years. Drew Brees is [on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's] first ballot. We know that. Coach Payton has done a tremendous job with it and what he's done is establish continuity. I think that's important in this league, when you have some continuity and some familiarity."

When asked if he was surprised by the tightness in the standings, Rivera said he wasn't at all. "No. Just because of what you told me. The quarterback (situation). We have three good teams with established quarterbacks. We have a tough, physical, young team down in Tampa Bay. That's why I think our division is good."

It will be a tight battle down the stretch, and a huge part of that is due to how many division games are left to be played. The Saints have four (including this one), and haven't played the Falcons yet. The Panthers have three, and defeated the Falcons 20-17 earlier this year. It will be a bloodbath down the stretch, and it starts with this game.

So who wins?

The Saints haven't lost a division game this year (granted, they've played only two) and CBSSports.com NFL Senior writer Pete Prisco doesn't think they'll start now. Prisco likes the Saints at home against a very difficult Panthers team, despite coming off of a loss.

This game will go a long way in deciding the NFC South. The Saints beat the Panthers earlier this year, and I think they will again here. The Panthers are playing consecutive road games, and they are coming off a game where Josh McCown carved them up. Drew Brees does the same here.

