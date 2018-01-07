Panthers at Saints, Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game
Can the Panthers pull off the upset in New Orleans? We're bringing you live updates from Sunday's game
For the third time this season, NFC South rivals Carolina and New Orleans will do battle. For the first time this season, the loser's season is over, while the winner will continue playing. The Saints won the NFC South behind a surprisingly strong defense and running game, and they used those same elements to defeat the Panthers twice during the regular season. Carolina has a strong defense of its own, though, and could pose problems for New Orleans by winning the battle in the trenches.
Throughout the game, we'll be bringing you live updates with a live-blog below.
How to watch, stream
- When: 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
And remember to check back later for an updated story with takeaways from the game. OK, onto the live-blog ...
Live updates
Preview
The game itself will likely come down to two things: Can the Panthers figure out a way to stop a New Orleans offense that has run roughshod over them in two matchups this season, and can Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and company create enough big plays to keep pace with the Saints if not?
New Orleans leaned on Michael Thomas and the passing game in the season's first matchup, as he ripped apart the Carolina secondary with seven catches for 87 yards and a score while the Saints cruised to a 34-13 victory. In the second matchup, it was the running game that did the heavy lifting -- Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 145 yards and three touchdowns on just 23 carries. They also combined for 11 catches for 103 yards. The Panthers offense fared slightly better than the first time around, but they still lost, 31-21.
If the Carolina defense can't figure out a way to slow down what was the NFL's most efficient offense during the regular season (per Football Outsiders' DVOA), they're going to either need to control the clock with the running game or create splash plays via the pass. Cam Newton completed just one pass thrown 20 or more yards downfield against the Saints this season, but he also didn't have Greg Olsen on the field for either game. With Olsen providing a vertical field-stretching element and McCaffrey testing the defense horizontally, Newton, Jonathan Stewart, and Devin Funchess should all have more room to operate.
