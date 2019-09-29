Panthers at Texans final score: Deshaun Watson mauled as Carolina defense dominates in win
The Panthers proved they can be dangerous without Cam Newton, but their defense just sent a message
If you were looking for an NFL shootout in Week 4, this wasn't the game for you. The Houston Texans were trying to figure out how to attack the second-best pass defense in the league with the Carolina Panthers, and without wideout Kenny Stills for much of the game after he left early with a possible hamstring injury. The tale of the tape wasn't the inability of quarterback Deshaun Watson to get the ball downfield, though, but rather the fact he's not been given time to do so.
He was sacked twice on the first Texans drive, three times in the first half and six times in the game, but Kyle Allen didn't fare much better in that arena -- not establishing himself until the waning minutes ahead of halftime and being sacked four times on the day. Both quarterbacks accounted for four lost fumbles in the contest, in a game wherein they were both annihilated.
In the end, it was a defensive tug-of-war that saw both teams throw haymakers early and often, but one where the Panthers earned a 16-10 win.
Why the Panthers won
The gameplan going into Houston was simple for the Panthers, and it involved shrinking the field and forcing the Texans porous offensive line to actually stop someone. The latter didn't happen and so the former truly took hold, and Watson had one of the worst games of his otherwise stellar young career.
Why the Texans lost
It's a team that goes as Watson goes, and Watson didn't go anywhere but face first into the turf. Even when he had an opportunity to stand and deliver, he couldn't -- looking out of sorts all game due to the unending pressure he faced. Watson was shell-shocked and it showed, and the Panthers took advantage of it at every turn.
The turning point
This was a battle filled with plenty of plays that could've been named the turning point -- depending upon the outcome. Ultimately, it came down to the Panthers blitzing Eric Reid with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter, which led to Vernon Butler landing the strip sack and Reid recovering the fumble.
Play of the game
Following the Butler strip sack, and with no timeouts remaining, Allen did this to help Joey Slye seal the game with another FG:
That put the Panthers up 16-10, which wound up being the final score after a failed Hail Mary attempt by the Texans.
Quotable
"What a wretched performance by the Texans. Lose at home to Panthers and could have been alone in first place in the AFC South. A big-time blown opportunity." - John McClain of the Houston Chronicle
What's next
The Panthers will now head home with a 2-2 record and ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the 2-2 Texans will lick their wounds and head east to face another NFC South team in the Atlanta Falcons.
