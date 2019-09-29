Panthers at Texans: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 4 matchup in Houston

The records may not be much different, but the teams sure are. Both the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers entered the season with high expectations that included hope for a playoff berth and more, but the latter has fallen on hard times while the former has recovered nicely from a gut-wrenching Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana.

The Texans are now winners of two in a row and will head home to NRG Stadium to host a Panthers team that is still without Cam Newton, who is out indefinitely with what has been diagnosed as a Lisfranc injury. That puts the weight of Carolina's playoff hopes on the shoulders of backup quarterback Kyle Allen, and the 2018 undrafted free agent will do all he can to keep the boat from hitting the iceberg in Newton's absence.

Oddly enough, the Panthers offense looked much better in Week 3 without an injured Newton attempting to fight his way through foot pain, and Allen threw for an impressive 261 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions on 19 for 26 passing -- finishing with a passer rating of 144.4 en route to plucking the Cardinals in Arizona with a 38-20 final score. That'll certainly give J.J. Watt and the the Texans defense something to think about, but there's another -- more proven -- QB who'll be on the field as well come Sunday.

Deshaun Watson is hot off an upset of the Los Angeles Chargers wherein he racked up 351 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and spread the ball around bountifully in the process. If he gets going -- be it in the air, on the ground, or both -- Luke Kuechly and the Panthers defense will be in for a long day.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

